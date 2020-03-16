Gundersen opens drive-up testing site for COVID-19

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is now offering a drive-up testing site at the Onalaska Clinic.

Patient who are experiencing mild symptons of COVID-19 including a fever, dry cough, tiredness or shortness of breath can go must first go through a prescreening process in order to be eligible for the drive-up testing. You must call your primary care provider, call Gundersen's telephone nurse advisors and connect online with a provider through the Gundersen VirtualVisit app. Patients also must be 2 years or older. By phone or online, a nurse or provider will determine if the patient should undergo COVID-19 and influenza testing at the drive-up site. That testing involves a swab that gets inserted into the nose. Staff will notify patients of results.

Dr. Megan Meller, an infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System, said that they making sure both patients and hospital staff stay safe during this process.

"We have staff who have volunteered their time to drop everything and be here to assist in determining if COVID-19 is in our community or not," said Meller. She continues, "We've gotten [our hospital staff] all set up, we have run though the process, we have checked out all angles and we are ready to go."

The drive-up testing site located the lower level entrance at the back of the Gundersen Clinic in Onalaska will run from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.