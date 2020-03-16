Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issues response to COVID-19

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wi.(WXOW)-The Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement regarding their response to non-active, non-life-threatening incidents.

The full report states:

In light of recent health concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be temporarily altering our response to non-active, non-life-threatening incidents. In an effort to ensure that our law enforcement officers remain healthy and available to handle emergencies, we are taking measures to lessen their opportunity to be exposed to the virus by reducing face-to-face contacts in non-emergent situations.

The Communications Center will continue to receive the initial calls for service and complaints. The following questions will be asked:

1. Are you currently being monitored for the COVID-19 (AKA Coronavirus)?

2. Do you have any of the following symptoms: Fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

3. Have you recently traveled to known COVID-19 high-risk areas? If any answers are YES, dispatch personnel and responding staff will determine the most appropriate response.

If you need to file a complaint for something that is non-emergent (thefts, custody disputes, found/missing property, animal complaints), please visit the Jackson County webpage and complete a Non-Consent Form and a Voluntary Statement Form. These forms have “submit” buttons which will send them directly to a monitored email inbox, and someone will be in contact with you regarding your complaint within 24 hours.

You can find the forms by going to www.co.jackson.wi.us, clicking on Departments, then Sheriff, then Submit Online Forms, and finally, Online Forms. It is important that you include as much information as you can before submitting.

If you do not have access to the internet, hard copies of these forms will also be available in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, along with a secure dropbox to leave them in once completed.

This is a unique situation, the likes of which most of us have never experienced before. Our number one priority is the safety and security of the community we serve, and we believe that in the short term, this is the best way to maintain that.

Please continue and do not hesitate to call 911 for emergencies.

Additional information can be found at Jackson County's Website or by calling 715.284.5357 for non-emergency situations.