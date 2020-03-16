La Crosse Area Family YMCA responds to COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Family YMCA is taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain a healthy community.

In a letter released on Sunday, March 15, La Crosse Area Family YMCA CEO Bill Soper laid out the plans for the Dahl Family & the R.W. Houser facilities going forward. It includes the following:

At this point, the YMCA facilities and Childcare Center (at the Houser Y) will remain open. Of course, if there is community spread of COVID-19, further facility decisions will be made.

YMCA officials have made the decision to cancel ALL YMCA programs, classes, activities and events effective March 16, 2020, until further notice (this includes Child watch).

Exceptions will be one on one private lessons and personal training.

During this time, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA is asking members to limit their visits to the Y to two hours maximum.

During this time, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA will not be allowing members to bring guests to the Y and they will not be selling or issuing day passes.

Watch for exercise alternatives, including virtual classes, coming soon. Keep an eye on the Y's Facebook page for updates.

It is important that you continue to check back on the Y's website for regular updates. They will do their very best to keep you up to date on their operations as we make changes that align with the recommendations from the CDC, the La Crosse County Health Department, and the YMCA of the USA.

The staff that will be in our facilities will focus largely on cleaning and the member experience.

The goal of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA is to be open for their members to come in and work out to promote health and well-being while also practicing social distancing.

Stay home if you are sick.

Health is their priority. The YMCA has significantly heightened its cleaning process to help keep you safe.

Soper said that you can find the latest updates on the La Crosse Area Family YMCA by going to their website or Facebook page.