City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department response to COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has made some changes to their programs in response to COVID-19.

While all events have not been canceled, the department is keeping a close eye on the development of the virus and responding accordingly.

The department stated, "It is essential that we continue moving forward with recreational opportunities for the community, but not jeopardizing the safety and well-being of participants. The department will rely on state and federal recommendations/mandates utilizing the Center for Disease Control (CDC) timelines. "

Due to these recommendations, the department has released the following schedule and information regarding their remaining events:

PROGRAM INFORMATION:

Program Location Key:

BRBNC – Black River Beach Neighborhood Center

SSNC – South Side Neighborhood Center

MPC – Myrick Park Center

Youth Program Updates:

• Kids Club: Drama (3/28/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit on their account

• Young Athletes Program (3/28/2020, 4/11/2020 & 4/25/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive their certificate and t-shirt by mail

• Mini Chefs: Easter Treats (4/11/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit on their account

• Kids Club: Spring Has Sprung (4/18/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit on their account

• Middle School Co-Ed Soccer (3/23/2020-5/9/2020; Various Sites) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit on their account

• Youth Co-Ed Soccer & Youth Track (3/23/2020-5/9/2020; Various Sites) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit on their account

Adult Sports Updates:

• Adult Basketball Program Cancelled

• Adult Volleyball League Cancelled

• Open Gym Basketball (Wednesday Nights) Cancelled

• Open Gym Soccer (Wednesday Nights) Cancelled

Adult Fitness Class Updates:

• Yoga for Arthritis (last class 3/16/2020; SSNC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 10 classes missed

• Yoga for Beginners (last class 3/16/2020; SSNC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 10 classes missed

• Mommy & Me Yoga; Remaining Session Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit for final 6 classes missed

• Senior Fitness (last class 3/16/2020; MPC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 6 classes missed

• Boot Camp (last class 3/16/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 8 classes missed • Shin Jin Do (last class 3/16/2020; MPC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 9 classes missed

• Yoga with Renae (last class 3/16/2020; SSNC) Cancelled after 3/16/2020 – Participants will receive a credit for final 9 classes missed

• Adaptive Yoga; Remaining Session Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit for final 5 classes missed

• Hatha Yoga Remaining Session Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit for final 5 classes missed

• Tai Chi Remaining Session Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit for final 5 classes

Adult Program Updates:

• Creative Acrylic Painting w/Confident Color (Thursdays, through April 30; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Drawing Part (Mondays through April 27; SSNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Art Club (2nd & 4th Wednesdays; SSNC) Cancelled for March & April • Monthly Card Creations (3/25/2020 & 4/29/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit • Knitting Group (Thursdays; BRBNC) Cancelled for March & April

• Art Journaling (3/20/2020 & 4/3/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit • Beginnings to Mixed Media Art (3/24/2020, 4/11/2020 & 4/21/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit • SimpleSteps to Organize Files (4/21/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• SimpleSteps to Create Albums (4/30/2020; SSNC) Cancelled • Simple Changes: Ideas to Looking Younger (3/19/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Special Needs Planning-Guardianship (4/2/2020; Emmerson School) Cancelled • American Sign Language: Basic Beginner 2 (3/16/2020-4/20/2020; SSNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Mah Jongg Club (Tuesdays; BRBNC) Cancelled after 3/17/2020 for remainder of March & April

• Current Events (Thursdays; SSNC) Cancelled for March & April

• UGetConnected Program (4/7/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Retirement Income Planning (3/25/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled • Navigating Ages & Stages (4/9/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Wise Wednesdays (3/18/2020, 4/1/2020, & 4/15/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled • Connect2Nature (4/14/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Coping Skills, Keeping It Simple (3/20/20, 4/3/2020, & 4/17/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Greenhouse Tour & Planting (4/16/2020; Hillview Greenhouse) Cancelled

• Cooking with Chef Deb (3/19/2020, 4/9/2020, 4/23/2020; SSNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Mayo Mobile Teaching (4/29/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Essential Oils (3/25/2020 & 4/22/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Forest Bathing (4/18/2020) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s (3/25/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (4/8/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body (4/22/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Connect Smart (3/17/2020, 4/7/2020, & 4/21/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Club Connectivity (3/27/2020, 4/10/2020, & 4/24/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (4/9/2020; Havenwood) Cancelled

• Stress Relief & Brain Health (Fridays through 4/17/2020; SSNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a credit for final 5 classes

• International Folk Dance Club (3/21/2020, 4/2/2020 & 4/18/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Da Capo Concert Band Spring Concert (4/25/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Craigslist Computer Class (4/7/2020; BRBNC & 4/16/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Password Keepers (4/6/2020; BRBNC & 4/14/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Indigenous Film Series (3/18/2020 & 4/8/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

Senior Program Updates:

• AARP Smart Driver Class (4/23/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• AARP Safe Driving Class (4/28/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Dine at 5 (3/19/2020 & 4/23/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Community Balance Screenings (4/8/2020; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Medicare 101 (4/14/2020, AM & PM Session; BRBNC) Cancelled

• Before the After (3/26/2020 & 4/30/2020; SSNC) Cancelled

• Real Estate & Downsizing Tips for Seniors (4/21/2020) Cancelled

• Senior Excursion: Music Man (3/25/2020; Chanhassen, MN) Rescheduled for August 29th – Participants will receive a full credit if unable to attend the new date

• Senior Excursion: 4 Weddings & an Elvis (3/29/2020; Elkador, IA) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Senior Excursion: Doo Wop Project (4/4/2020; Middleton, WI) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

Special Recreation & Special Olympics Updates:

• Special Olympics Team Basketball – Tournaments Cancelled, Season Over

• Special Olympics Skills Basketball – Tournaments Cancelled, Season Over

• Special Olympics Powerlifting – Season Ending Immediately; Participants will receive a credit

• Special Olympics Track & Field – Season Start Delayed Until Further Notice

• Special Olympics Swimming – Season Start Delayed Until Further Notice

• Special Olympics Soccer – Season Start Delayed Until Further Notice

• Special Recreation Craft Club (3/30/2020 & 4/27/2020) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Special Recreation Fantastic Voyage; Chaos Waterpark (4/5/2020) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Special Recreation Open Event; Globetrotters (3/26/2020) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Special Recreation Open Event; Easter Party (4/10/2020) Cancelled – Participants will receive a full credit

• Champions Lions Club Meeting (3/17/2020) Cancelled

FACILITY INFORMATION:

Green Island Ice Arena

• Closing Wednesday, March 17th – Tuesday, March 31st

• Re-evaluate next steps by March 31st

South Side Neighborhood Center

• Closed Wednesday, March 18th – Friday, May 8th

• Resume Regular Hours of Operation, Monday, May 11th

• Exception of outside reservations; staff will be confirming all reservations scheduled during this time period and ensuring groups of 50 or less

Black River Beach Neighborhood Center

• Closed Wednesday, March 18th – Friday, May 8th;

• Resume Regular Hours of Operation, Monday, May 11th

• Staff will be available by phone for customer service assistance by calling 608.789.8640; Mondays through Thursdays, 9am-5pm & Fridays, 9am-2pm during this closure

• Exception of outside reservations; staff will be confirming all reservations scheduled during this time period and ensuring groups of 50 or less

Parks & Park Shelters

• Reservation holders will be contacted to reschedule or receive a credit

• No gatherings over 50 Copeland Field

• No gatherings over 50 Myrick Park Center

• WisCorps will operate under their own guidelines (https://wiscorps.org/)

• No gatherings over 50

Pump House • The Pump House will operate under their own guidelines (https://www.thepumphouse.org/)

• No gatherings over 50 Forest Hills Golf Course

• Forest Hills Golf Course will operate under their own guidelines (https://www.foresthillsgolf.org/)

• No gatherings over 50

For more information or father questions about the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department please call them at 608-789-2489 or visit their website.