La Crosse man not violating distance rules

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A La Crosse man was in court to determine where he could and could not be while out on bond.

Ronald Crosby appeared before Judge Eliot Levine regarding the status of his five exclusionary zones around the city. Crosby currently faces charges that include 2nd-degree sexual assault. As a result, there are several areas off-limits due to close proximity to the victim.

The hearing was to decide if a house frequented by Crosby was breaking the rule of proximity. Judge Levine ruled that Crosby was not violating the rule and that a fair distance was being maintained.