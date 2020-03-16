Lexi Donarski named Miss Basketball

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The trophy case in the Donarski household keeps growing.

On Monday, Lexi Donarski was named Miss Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

The honor for the most outstanding senior basketball player in the state is the latest accolade for Donarski.

Donarski also won Gatorade Player of the Year and was named a McDonald's All-American.

In her final season with Aquinas, Lexi averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game.

"It's truly an honor to be named Miss Basketball. It's not super common that you get recognized with big things like that, it's a great honor, said Donarski.

Dave Donarski is the head coach for Aquinas and has seen Lexi develop every step of the way.

"She's really internally driven which really helped. I lean more on the critical side of things, I think she'd be the first to admit that, so pushing her to keep getting better in different aspects of her game, but she put all the work in and I was just there rebounding and trying to encourage her to do that," said Coach Donarski.

"She took the initiative and it means a lot to her. I don't know that I've met, and this says a lot because we've coached a lot of great players, Bronson Koenig, Scott Christopherson, go down the list, but she may be the most competitive person I've ever been around," Coach Donarski added.

During Lexi's four years at Aquinas, the Blugolds won two state championships (potentially three before the tournament was cut short) and posted an overall record of 107-3. (That is not a typo).

Lexi Donarski will continue her basketball career at Iowa State next fall.