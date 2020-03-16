State Patrol: Man killed in early morning crash near Nodine.

NEAR NODINE, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person has died from a crash near Nodine early Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dennis Williams, 74, of Elroy, Wisconsin, was the passenger in a Chevrolet Express that crashed on I-90.

The State Patrol said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities said van was eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and crashed.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.