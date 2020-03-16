Mayo Clinic Health System opening specimen collection for COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients

Mayo Clinic Health System opening specimen collection for COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patientsUpdated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is starting a drive-though process to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing for pre-screened patients.
In a statement, MCHS said patients must contact their primary care clinic.
“The drive-through test is only for those who have been approved by our offices at this time. Patients can help us manage this process by only coming to the drive-through testing site if they have been told they meet the criteria for testing,” says Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., Family Medicine chair, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Providing this dedicated testing location away from other clinical spaces will help limit possible exposures to staff, patients and visitors in other patient care areas.”
Patients experiencing symptoms should take the following steps:
- Call their primary care clinic/provider for a phone screening.
- If they meet the criteria for testing, patients will be directed to the drive-through location.
- At the drive-through location, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect the specimens using appropriate precautions.
- The specimens will then be sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis, with results expected in 24 to 48 hours.
- Patients will be advised of the next steps.