Minnesota high school students practice “distance learning”

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Faculty prepared students for online "distance learning" programming set to start on March, 31 at La Crescent-Hokah Public School on Monday.

Per Governor Tim Walz's executive order, all Minnesota public schools will close on Wednesday with no programming. Then the online "distance learning" curriculum is set to start March 31.

La Crescent-Hokah High School Teacher Jenni Vonarx said teachers will continue working at the school from Wednesday until distance learning classes begin--then they'll work from home.

Teachers will communicate lesson plans through video apps and emails to Google Chrome Books that students already have.

Vonarx said students are prepared, but everyone is uncertain how long face-to-face classes are going to be canceled.

"They are not there right next to the teacher," Vonarx said. "[It is not a] hand-in-hand question [and] instant answer type of situation. They are going to have to have patience. They're going to have to really communicate well over email."