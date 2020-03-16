Minnesota Legislature scales back amid spread of COVID-19, 54 positive cases

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

Latest school closures HERE.

All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.

Additional links on COVID-19 are Here

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Legislature has scaled back its operations due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, all but adjourning for a month.

Top House and Senate leaders from both parties say they'll hold committee meetings and floor sessions on an on-call basis only through April 14.

And when they do meet to pass time-sensitive, essential legislation -- such as bills to bolster the state's response to the pandemic -- they'll only use spaces that allow six feet of distance between people.

Minnesota has 54 positive cases as of Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Department said approximately 1,893 patients have been tested.