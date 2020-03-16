 Skip to Content

Sign up for daily news updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Help stay informed with the latest local, state, and national news related to the COVID-19 outbreak that is affecting all of us.

You can do so by signing up for our daily email alerts. Each day, you'll get an email with news and information you can use to help keep you and your family current with this fast-changing event.

To sign up, go to the bottom of our home page at WXOW.com or go to our email sign up page. Enter your email, click Subscribe, and make your selections.

Thank you for signing up!

  • Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.
  • Latest school closures HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

