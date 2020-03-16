‘God Bless America’ statue at Riverfront Museum altered with the addition of a facemask amid coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

PEORIA (WEEK) -- On Monday, staff at the Peoria Riverfront Museum arrived to find the "God Bless America" statue on its grounds had been altered.

The man in the sculpture now is seen wearing a medical facemask amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Although staff do not know who installed the mask, a spokesperson said the statue was not damaged.

In a Facebook post, John Morris, president and CEO of the museum said, "This farmer may not have heard the mask will do him no good. He is lucky though. At 25 feet tall, he is certainly maintaining the recommended six foot distance."

The sculpture was created by Seward Johnson and based on Grant Wood's "American Gothic" painting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that unless you are sick, you should not wear a facemask.

"Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers," according to the CDC's website on the coronavirus