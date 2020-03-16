UW-L, Viterbo spring sports season canceled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As of Monday afternoon, spring sports at UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University are canceled.

Both the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) have canceled their spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports include baseball, softball, women's lacrosse, track and field, golf, and tennis. All practices are canceled for WIAC schools.

“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr in a statement. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”

Carr said no NAIA student-athlete will be charged a season of competition.

“We know there are outstanding questions regarding relief for winter sport student-athletes, implications on transfer regulations, and impacts to academic eligibility rules,” said Carr. “We are working closely with the appropriate governance groups to determine answers and will continue to share information with membership as it becomes available.”