Gow announces online classes continue for remaining semester

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow announces that classes will continue online formats for the rest of the semester.

The news from Gow is based on the COVID-19 guidelines issued from the White House.

In an email to students and faculty, Gow outlined how the university plans to handle academics, telecommuting, and facilities on campus.

Gow's full report can be seen below:

Academics

· All classes will continue in online and other distance formats for the remainder of the semester.

Telecommuting

· Employees who can work from home should prepare to do so as soon as possible. Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, will be a transition day with the goal of having employees telecommute starting Wednesday, March 18. Employees should work with their supervisors to determine how these changes affect their work.

· For employees unable to telecommute, please know that we are actively working on a policy to support you. If you have specific questions related to moving to telecommuting, please contact your supervisor or Human Resources.

· Employees are encouraged to take all items they will need to work from home such as DUO fobs, laptops, monitors, scanners and other technologies.

· Employees are encouraged to use teleconferencing tools such as Microsoft Teams and WebEx.

· Non-essential committee and employee in-person meetings are suspended. Those that can be conducted by phone or video may continue.

· A COVID-19 leave policy will be forthcoming from the UW-System.

· The Employee Assistance Program is available for legal, financial advising and wellbeing assistance. Contact 866.274.4723.

Facilities

· Buildings will be locked. Faculty and staff will continue to have access to their assigned building with their university ID card.

· Murphy Library and the Recreational Eagle Center will close for the remainder of the semester. If instructors need resources to assist with teaching, library staff will be available.

"We recognize that this information may leave you with more questions than answers. Please know we have not made these decisions lightly, and we are working diligently to find answers to your questions and communicate them as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this rapidly evolving situation."

"Finally, as we engage in non-engaging, please remember to check in with those most important to you. Stay connected, but do so in a way that keeps you and others safe. My thoughts go out to anyone affected by this virus. I hope you and all those close to you are safe and in good health, and that you are taking the necessary precautions to keep things that way. Please take care. "

There's no word yet from the university regarding the commencement ceremony scheduled for May 16 at the La Crosse Center.

In addition, no statement has been made concerning the status of dormitories at the university.