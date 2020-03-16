Wisconsin Dells waterparks close in response to coronavirus concerns

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

Latest school closures HERE.

All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.

Additional links on COVID-19 are Here

Wisconsin Dells (WKOW) -- Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, one of the larger waterpark resorts in the country, has also announced that it will close beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Kalahari said it plans to reopen on April 2.

Kalahari said it's also closing its resorts in Sandusky, Ohio, and on Tuesday will close its resort in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Wisconsin Dells (WKOW) -- Great Wolf Lodge will temporarily close all of their resorts starting March 16. They plan to re-open on April 2.

In a statement, Great Wolf Lodge said, "The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge."