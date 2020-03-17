Brady leaving Patriots, says ‘football journey’ is elsewhere

UNDATED (AP) -- Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots.

Brady posted on social media "my football journey will take place elsewhere." The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he's led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon. áHe actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post and owner Robert Kraft's comments suggest that won't happen.

Kraft told ESPN, "It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest." He added, "After 20 years with us, he has earned that right."