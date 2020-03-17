Coronavirus: Can pets get it the virus? Local vet explains

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - If you have a pet at home you may be wondering if they are at risk of contracting COVID-19. Some vets are saying the risk seems very low at this time.

At La Crescent Animal Care, staff are taking extra precautions to keep the environment sterile and they suggest all pet owners do the same.

Local vets are advising those who are not symptomatic to interact with pets as normal, but for those who are feeling ill, they suggest limiting contact with animals for now.

So far there has been at least one case of a dog in hong kong testing mildly positive for the virus.

A vet at the animal center said the animal, in that case, was not showing symptoms.

"If the owner is symptomatic they do discourage a lot of snuggling with it. They do say someone else in the household should be doing the majority of walking, and playing and feeding with the pet. Right now there's been no indication that it has been transmitted from pets back to owners," said Dr. Bonni Robilliard, DVM.

The animal center as of now has no plans to close, they did say they are offering options for people practicing social distancing, such as offering curbside service.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said in a statement that there is no evidence at this point that pets are able to become ill from COVID-19.