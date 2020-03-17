Luther College promotes Rochester Semester program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - Luther College in Decorah, Iowa is among the schools moving to distance learning or online formats after spring break. They expect classes to resume on campus on April 14 at the moment.

In the meantime, it's the first time the school is also promoting another distance learning opportunity.

"This program technically is study abroad,” said Shana Liu.

Liu is a Luther College junior and one of the first to take part in the school's new Rochester Semester. The program sees students take a so-called study abroad about an hour north of the Decorah campus to Rochester, a perfect fit for Liu, getting hands-on experience in the neurology department at the world-class Mayo Clinic.

A handful of Luther students took the leap of faith as part of a brand new program that balances real-world work experience with classroom instruction. If the “Med City” is a perfect fit for Liu, it might seem like an unusual place to test a Nordic Studies major, like Levi Bird.

“I have this amazing opportunity to see what applies to my major,” said Bird. “It's really helpful to get this practical experience. [I’m] getting practical experience with the two initiatives I’m working on, which are the Human Library Initiative, which originates in Denmark, so a little bit of a tie-in there, and the Intercultural Cities Initiative which is something new Rochester is doing as the first city in the US."

The first-generation college junior from Muscoda, Wisconsin said it's a nice step up from his hometown and Decorah in terms of urban living. He adds that the real-world experience is helping him explore what his future could be.

“It’s really a nice opportunity for me to reflect on strengths and skills that solidify the multiple paths I have open to me after Luther--a lot of them I didn't realize were open to me until coming to this program," said Bird.

It’s a program that can also build connections with Luther's extensive alumni network in Rochester, paving the way for future success.

