Mall of America to close at least through the end of March

Bloomington, MN (Associated Press) In an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mall of America will close through at least March 31.

The Mall attracts visitors from across the country and around the world. Citing orders from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the move is designed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Minnesota health officials say 60 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Minnesota lawmakers unanimously approved $200 million to help the state's health care system respond.