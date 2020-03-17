Milwaukee, other cities order bars, restaurants closed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee, has joined with 10 other communities in Milwaukee County to close all bars and restaurants indefinitely. The closure order which took effect early Tuesday morning is the latest move to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order allows for restaurants with take-out and delivery options to continue offering those. It comes after Gov. Tony Evers issued an indefinite statewide ban on gatherings of 50 or more people, but allowed bars and restaurants to remain open if they comply with those restrictions. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.