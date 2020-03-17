Stocks bounce up and down after their worst drop since 1987

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stock indexes bounced around in early trading as investors try to regroup from a punishing day of losses. Markets remain highly volatile a day after their worst loss in three decades as traders remain uncertain about how badly the coronavirus will hit the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 600 points in early trading, fell 200, then was nearly unchanged after the first half-hour of trading. áSeveral economists say the global recession has already begun as large swaths of the economy shut down. The Trump administration is proposing an $850 billion stimulus plan to help the economy, sources told the AP.