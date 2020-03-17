We’re getting lucky today before a wet pattern takes over…

Bright sunshine before wet weather…

A quick high-pressure system will sink across the region. This will bring dominant blue skies with afternoon warming. High temperatures will reflect above average in the upper 40s. Clouds will begin to increase as the winds switch late this evening ushering in the next system.

Rainy day one…

Overnight round one begins. This first round could start off with light snow with colder overnight air. Yet, that will not last very long as warmer air will take over from the south. Be aware that freezing rain could be a possibility with the transition. Then the transition over to rainfall will happen quickly(more details broken down below).

Timing...

Getting out the door tomorrow will be slow on the roads. The arrival of the system will come with snow before the 6 AM hour. The transition to rainfall with occur through the morning commute. So plan for extra time to travel early before the rain will fizzle out Wednesday afternoon.

Amount...

This event will be a lighter, weaker event. The quick round of light snow at onset could accumulate to nearly half an inch. But, most will meltdown with light rain accumulating to half an inch as well.

Rainy day two…

Moisture will not be lacking across the Upper Midwest as another low pressure enters. This will make for another rainy day into Thursday (more details below).

Timing...

Keep the umbrella handy all day Thursday. As early as 8 am Thursday light showers will spread across the area. As the low pressure reaches the Coulee Region, heavier rain is possible. Which the heavier rain could be towards the evening commute until more changes will come.

Ending snow...

Cold air will sink in from the north down into the low pressure. Then overnight Thursday into Friday will bring for a quick transition to snowfall. Roads are warm enough to not see significant accumulation. But slick and slippery roads are still possible early Friday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett