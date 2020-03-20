Charges filed in 2008 Madison homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Criminal charges were filed today in the murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann.

Authorities charged David A. Kahl, a 53-year-old man, in Dane County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide (as party to a crime and by use of a dangerous weapon).

In a February 2016 interview, Kahl told 27 News he was in Zimmerman's apartment the day of the killing but denied responsibility.

Brittany's killing took place on April 2, 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment. A Marshfield native, 21-year-old Zimmermann attended UW-Madison majoring in Medical Microbiology and Immunology.

She lived with her fiancée and their three cats in the 500 block of West Doty Street. Zimmermann's killing "shook the Madison community and devastated her family, friends and hometown," police said in a press release Friday.

The Police Department thanked the Dane County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab for "instrumental" help in the investigation.

Authorities said they held hundreds of interviews and "processed countless pieces of evidence," to arrive at this arrest.

Zimmermann's parents released a statement:

It is with mixed emotions that we write this statement today. First and foremost, we are grateful to the Madison Police Department and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for not giving up on this investigation. It has been almost 12 years since we lost our beautiful daughter, Brittany, and we could not have gone through this without the love and support of our family and friends. To all of them, we are eternally grateful. Having charges filed is just the beginning of justice for Brittany, which is what we have wanted from the start of this horrible tragedy. Nothing will bring our beautiful daughter back and we continue to feel that pain every day. Therefore, while we have appreciated all the community support throughout the past 12 years, we are respectfully asking for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.