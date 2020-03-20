Evers Update: More business closures to stop spread of COVID-19

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the closure of all nail and hair salons, barbers, day spas, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Evers ordered them closed as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Evers has already ordered all bars and restaurants to close, except for delivery or carry out options. He's also ordered there to be no gatherings of more than 10 people at a time. Grocery stores can remain open.

Evers and state health officials say they severe limitations are needed so the state's hospitals and health care system don't become overwhelmed trying to treat those who are sick. Health officials had no estimate on when hospital beds and medical supplies will no longer be able to meet demand.

The total number of confirmed cases was at 206 with three deaths as of Friday. The state's first case was recorded on Feb. 5.

Evers also rejected calls to delay the April 7 spring election.

"Things will get worse before they get better," Evers said. "The fight against COVID-19 will not be easy."

There are 2,500 ICU hospital beds in Wisconsin and 620 ventilators, but those will not be enough to deal with an expected surge in patients and officials are looking for more supplies, Palm said.

During his remarks, he said he doesn't think that he'll have to issue a shelter in place order similar to ones made by California and New York.

He said he believed that people in the state are behaving properly at this point.

He did urge people to take advantage of absentee ballots for the upcoming April 7 election.

His remarks also asked people to use available online services from state and local governments as a way to avoid in-person contact.