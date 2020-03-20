Illinois and New York join California in ordering virus lockdowns

By TIM SULLIVAN and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

Illinois is joining New York state and California in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.

Together, the actions by the states' governors amount to the most sweeping efforts in the U.S. yet to contain the coronavirus.

The three states encompass more than 70 million people and the three biggest cities in America: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the state's residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker's order announced Friday will still allow the state's 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.

The order will take effect Saturday.

Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants.