Mayo receives equipment donation

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse received some extra help by way of donated equipment from Western Technical College.

Three different ventilators were delivered to the Respiratory Care Department. The equipment comes at a time when the clinic is preparing for anyone who might need the vital assistance provided by ventilators.

"We need machines like this," said Keith Torgerud, Director of Respiratory Care. "We're trying to find out if we have the proportion for what we may see."

Dr. Paul Molling said that the community has continued to be a positive resource, noting how whenever a request is made, there has always been a tremendous amount of support from the community.