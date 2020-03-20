Restaurants depending on delivery and takeout to stay afloat

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) --- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers closed all bars and restaurants on Tuesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It was a huge dip instantly," said Scott Nimtz, owner of The Blue Moon in Onalaska. "That day was St. Patrick's Day, so we would normally have a great day that day, and unfortunately, it turned into a pretty awful day."

Some local restaurants have closed all together while others are depending on carry-out options to stay afloat during these times.

The Blue Moon in Onalaska has reduced its staff significantly due to the state-order closure which has also affected their catering business.

"We obviously had to kind of go through the staff and see which ones had other jobs and could afford to maybe take off on this one and then open it up to those who may want to go on unemployment,” said Nimtz.

The Blue Moon generally employees just over 60 people, but since the closures, they've had to downsize to a dozen.

Learn how you can support your local restaurants by checking out WXOW's Takeout Guide. It lists eateries that offer delivery or takeout.