River Flood Warning until SUN 2:05 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Black River at Black River Falls.

* until late Saturday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 1:00 PM Friday the stage was 46.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 47.2 feet by the predawn hours Saturday morning. The

river will fall below flood stage by later Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

&&