River Flood Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Turkey River at Elkader.
* from Saturday morning to late Saturday night…Or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 7:45 PM Friday the stage was 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage
Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river.
