River Flood Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Turkey River at Elkader.

* from Saturday morning to late Saturday night…Or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 7:45 PM Friday the stage was 11.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage

Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Minor flooding occurs in areas near the

river.

&&