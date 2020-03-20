Some are hiring despite what’s happening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As many small businesses are laying off workers due to government-ordered closings and the economy, other businesses are hiring.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip said Friday they're looking for at least 2,000 people as soon as possible.

Grocery and convenience stores are among the businesses exempt from government mandates that places where people congregate must close.

Anyone interested can apply online at the Kwik Trip Jobs website.

Walmart is also hiring.

The retailer wants to hire 4,200 people to work in its stores, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers in the state.

For more information, you can go to the Walmart careers website.

Hy-Vee, the grocery store chain, also said Friday they are seeking temporary part-time employees for their stores and distribution centers.

The company said they want people to help with restocking, cleaning, and sanitizing.

They said anyone who may have temporarily lost their job due to the pandemic, are out of school, need extra income, or simply want to help are asked to

Visit their Hy-Vee careers website to see what's available or text SMILES to 97211.

LEARN MORE:

Job Center of Wisconsin

Minnesota Works

Iowa Works

GETTING ANSWERS: How to apply for state unemployment benefits