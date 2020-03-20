City offering grants, loans to businesses hurt by pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - These are uncertain times for everyone across the nation, our communities, and especially for local businesses.

According to the City of La Crosse and Downtown Main Street La Crosse, businesses that are more forward-facing to the public like restaurants, taverns, eateries, and retail stores, are taking the biggest economic hit. These establishments are trying new ways to stay afloat.

Many restaurants are offering curbside pick up or food delivery. Some retail stores are only open by appointment or switching to sell items online.

Andrea Schnick, the Economic Development Planner for the City of La Crosse, said Mayor Tim Kabat and his staff are doing all they can to help local businesses.

"La Crosse is a very local community. We have a lot of small businesses and they are really the heart of our economy." Schnick said. "It is essential that we stand behind our local businesses and do everything that we can do to help support employers and their employees, and make sure they can keep their doors open and work through this pandemic."

To assist with these unprecedented challenges, the City proposes the following programs:

Small Business Disaster Relief Grant: The City proposes a relief grant to assist businesses to supplement State and Federal programs. Grants would be based on payroll, providing up to $5,000 per 10 employees for a maximum of $25,000 per business. Details of the grant are in the works, with the planned program to be reviewed and acted on by the La Crosse Common Council at their April 9th meeting.

-An immediate pause for all businesses currently participating in any of the City loan payments, including capital, small business development, and upper floor renovation loans for the next three (3) months.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC): Small Business 2020 (SB20/20) is a $5 million grant program to assist businesses with no more than 20 employees to cover rent and to meet payroll expenses, including paid leave; providing grants of up to $20,000 to target businesses, especially retailers, restaurants and small service providers

Small Business Administration - SBA The U.S. Small Business's Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in loans to small businesses to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact.

Robin Moses, Executive Director for Downtown Main Street La Crosse, said Downtown Main Street, Inc. wants to help all local businesses, not just downtown.

"If there is any solace during this time, its that we're all in this together," Moses said. "As we move through this pandemic, we will all work very hard together during the recovery time to provide advice, funding opportunities, support, and whatever we can to all of our small businesses.

To view a list of local businesses that are still open and their operation changes, you can visit this website here. Local businesses can also submit their information on this website.

