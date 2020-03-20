The role of the church

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) Limiting gatherings to 10 people is important, but often a challenge.

For example, that important rule changes the traditional church service.

So, churches are working creatively to bring a message of faith to members.

Some are streaming services. Others have a more low-tech approach.

But the focus is similar. Connecting people who are apart.

Pastor Mike Woods of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church says Martin Luther lived during a plague. It's something about which Luther wrote and which provides an interesting perspective.

While Pastor Woods wants to serve during the pandemic, he's already looking ahead.

"The church is going to emerge from this. Whenever the church gets pressure it turns out better. And, we're going to emerge differently and we're going to be more in touch with people who are weak and vulnerable."

"We're going to be better connected. There's going to be good things and the church will rediscover its soul because it will have touched suffering, it would have spent time in solitude, all the things necessary for a soul. And we're realizing how important it is to belong to a group."

Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse is also one of the many clergy affected by recent events. He's celebrating Mass privately Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman.

It will be streamed live on the diocese's website.

Live and prerecorded Sunday Mass is available via diolc.org, the diocesan YouTube channel, Facebook, and televised on stations including WXOW in La Crosse and WQOW in Eau Claire at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings.