Tom Brady moves from New England to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WXOW): Tom Brady, 6-time Super Bowl champion, has officially signed a two-year contract to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old quarterback is ending his two decades with the New England Patriots and according to his Instagram, he is "starting a new football journey" with the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This post comes 3 days after Brady announced that he would not return to New England, and the new deal with the Buccaneers is worth $30 million dollars per season.