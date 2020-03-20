 Skip to Content

Trump moves on invoking powers to spur virus supplies

12:20 pm Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

By JILL COLVIN and DEB RIECHMANN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Donald is tapping stepped-up powers to marshal the private sector in the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week he said he'd invoke the rarely used Defense Production Act as needed to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the outbreak. Now he says he's put that "in gear."

He also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The government is suspending interest on federally owned student loans as well.

