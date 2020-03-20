UW-La Crosse releases 2020 Football schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin La Crosse announced their football schedule Friday.

The Eagles, who finished 7-3 last season including being 5-0 at home, begin their year on September 5 against Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. UW-L won their game last season with a 21-14 overtime win in La Crosse.

The following week, they head to the University of Dubuque before heading home for a final non-conference game against Dakota State University on September 19. The WIAC conference season begins on October 3 against UW-Stevens Point.

The team is starting off with a new head coach, Matt Janus, who was named to the position in February.

Here's the schedule:

September 5: At Concordia College - 1 p.m.

September 12: At University of Dubuque - 1 p.m.

September 19: Dakota State University - 4 p.m.

October 3: UW-Stevens Point - 1 p.m.

October 10: At UW-Stout - 2 p.m.

October 17: UW-Whitewater - 1 p.m.

October 24: At UW-Oshkosh - 1:30 p.m.

October 31: At UW-Eau Claire - 11:30 a.m.

November 7: UW-River Falls - 1 p.m.

November 14: UW-Platteville - 1 p.m.