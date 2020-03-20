Walz: Minnesota may need to shelter in place; cases hit 115

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he might have to follow California's lead at some point and order residents to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told WCCO Radio he certainly thinks it's a possibility. He says experts are working to determine what steps are needed in Minnesota, and that he needs "every tool in the toolbox."

The governor spoke shortly before Minnesota's confirmed cases soared to 115 as of Friday. But health officials caution that the real number is much higher because many people who get sick don't qualify for testing.