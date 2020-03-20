WATCH: Governor Evers gives update on COVID-19 in Wisconsin at 1:30 pm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers plans to give an update on efforts in the state to combat the COVID-19 virus.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin has reported a third coronavirus-related death and a bipartisan trio of mayors is objecting to proceeding with the April 7 presidential primary. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it is investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection. The mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah meanwhile urged a delay to the April 7 election and to make it mail-in ballots only. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders haven't indicated that they will alter the election. Also Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett became the latest politician to self-quarantine because of exposure to the virus.