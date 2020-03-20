Western Technical College donates medical supplies to local health officials and first-responders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Western Technical College is donating medical supplies used to train students to local first-responders and health care providers.

The items donated include gloves, face masks, surgical gowns, cleaning supplies, eye protection, cleaning wipes, and much more.

Kevin Dean, The Dean of Public Health and Safety at Western Technical College, said he is also a volunteer-responder, and know what it is like to be out on an incident and not have the protection first-responders need to save lives.

"Donating medical supplies to our local heroes is the right thing to do. During this difficult time, it is all about people helping people, and that is what Western Tech wants to do. We want to help all of our communities as best as we can." Dean said. "It is important we help those who help us, the health officials out there could be one of our family members that or taking care of or yours, or anyone else. We at Western Tech feel it is important to get this medical equipment out there to those who need it the most."

Western Technical College also donated ventilators to Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals.