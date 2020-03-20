Wisconsin reports 3rd COVID-19 death; 3 mayors argue to postpone state primary

Madison, Wis. (WXOW): Wisconsin has reported a third COVID-19 related death. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said that they are investigating the death of a 66-year old man who died after facing complications from a COVID-19 infection. Also, Milwaukee mayor Tom Barret became the latest politician to self-quarantine after exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Appleton, Green Bay and Neenah argue in support of delaying the April 7th primary and requiring mail-in ballots only. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislative leaders have not yet said whether or not they plan to alter the election.