Biking to stay active

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Social distancing and gym closures can tempt people to sit on the couch all day. With exercise being key to staying healthy, biking is a viable activity during COVID-19.

La Crosse is revered for its biking community with trails in the bluffs to down on the Mississippi River.

Smith's Bike Shop in downtown La Crosse is following COVID-19 guidelines while staying open and they've noticed the importance of biking in this unique time.

People are still able to ride, but competitively, things have slowed down. The biking community, just like every other sports community is dealing with restrictions, but bikers can still get out and ride.

"Trying to keep that social distancing going on to make sure everyone stays healthy. Still figuring out ways to keep your healthy lifestyle going without the possibility of lessening the risk of the possibility of contracting the virus," said owner of Smith's Bike Shop, Erik Pueschner.

Biking is a recommended activity during the outbreak as it's important for your physical and mental health.

To keep up to date with trail conditions in the area, click here.