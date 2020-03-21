Get outdoors this weekend…

Breezy weather Friday…

Northwesterly winds brought cooler air into the area on Friday. Afternoon high were in the 30s, but it felt colder. We developed some sunshine for the afternoon.

Chilly weekend…

It was a chilly start this morning, and colder weather will stick around through the weekend. Expect below average readings in the 30s to middle 40s. Normal highs are in the middle to upper 40s.

Passing weak weather system…

Clouds will increase today leading to a moderate chance of light snow for tonight, and little accumulation is expected. Clouds will remain for Sunday as we begin a warming trend into next week.

Area rivers rise…

A Flood Warning is out for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills until Monday afternoon for minor flooding.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden