Gundersen Health System develops COVID-19 test

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System announced Saturday that they have developed a test to detect the COVID-19 virus and provide the results to patients.

Because of this, Gundersen can now process the tests in-house which reduces the wait time for results.

“Having the testing available in-house allows us to provide rapid turnaround test results, which is especially important when the patient is seriously ill or when rapid testing of close contacts are warranted,” Dr. Steven M. Callister of the Microbiology Research Laboratory said.

The lab developed the test based on the CDC's requirements under the USDA's Emergency Use Authorization protocol.

Working with UW-La Crosse faculty and staff who collected supplies to run the tests, Gundersen said they now have the ability to run thousands of tests.

The university faculty and students are involved in molecular biology research, so had the supplies on-hand to provide Gundersen.

“We know and work with the researchers at Gundersen and we had the supplies they needed,” said Scott Cooper, UW-L director of Undergraduate Research. “We can’t do any research for the next few months and anything we can do to help get more COVID-19 tests done in the community the better.”