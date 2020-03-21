La Crosse warming shelter moving to a larger, temporary location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --- Catholic Charities announced Saturday that they will move into a larger, temporary location at Cathedral School.

The new space will provide a safe place for those who are homeless to stay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization will assemble plans to create a triaging system at its current location as a quarantine space.

Catholic Charities plan to move into the space at 1319 Ferry St. within the next two to three days. Find updates on their social media or their website at www.cclse.org.