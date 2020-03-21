Local cruise ship passengers return to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The remaining Wisconsin passengers who were in quarantine after being released from the Grand Princess cruise ship are now back home.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday the final four Wisconsin citizens arrived in Wisconsin Friday. They'll be taken back to their homes for self-quarantine.

There were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board that cruise ship, which docked last week in the port of Oakland, California.

38 people from Wisconsin were on board, without symptoms. 29 returned last week, 2 chose to stay in quarantine in Texas. The remaining three passengers are still in California and will return back to Wisconsin later. Two of the passengers remain in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), custody in California, and one passenger chose to remain in California citing personal reasons.

Each passenger will follow Center for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services protocols and continue to self-quarantine for the requisite 14-day period after landing at the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.