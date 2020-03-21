Mayo: No visitors to hospitalized patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Patients who are hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Health System will no longer be allowed to have visitors.

The new policy goes into effect Sunday, March 22 at 7 a.m. and is in effect until further notice. The restrictions were announced in a release from Mayo.

In cases of births and end-of-life care, there may be exceptions granted on a case-by-case basis.

MCHS said anyone granted an exception will be screened prior to entering. Anyone who tests positive for a respiratory illness won't be allowed in.

All visitors must be 18 or older.

MCHS says they're encouraging family members to connect with patients using phone, text, social media, or video chat.

They did state that clinic patients are allowed one visitor during their visits.

The front entrance to the hospital will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

The statement concludes, " We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. As always, the needs of our patients come first."

Mayo Clinic Coronavirus Information Page