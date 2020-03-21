Minnesota reports 1st death due to the coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the state's first death due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Officials say a Ramsey County resident in their 80s died on Thursday.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said the death underscores the importance of protecting the most vulnerable residents in the state, especially those over 65 and people with underlying health conditions.

The state Department on Health on Friday said 115 people have tested positive for the virus.

The state reported 26 new cases, which was up from 89 on Thursday.