Redwood Cafe closes

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Redwood Cafe served its last carry-out meal on Saturday.

David Jandt has owned the small-town restaurant for just over 34 years.

He said it wasn't an easy decision to sell the cafe. Originally, he had planned to stay open until late April. When COVID-19 regulations shut Minnesota restaurants down, he and his wife Liza decided to close earlier and promote other carry-out restaurants as they try to survive.

Jandt hosted Redwood Cafe's final Fish-Fry-Friday and sold about 150 carry out meals. He said it's one of many signs that the tight-knit community will miss his restaurant.

"Kids that were going to tie and chain themselves to the building so that it couldn't be torn down, and groups of guys that come too [the cafe] wanted to buy their table and put it in somebody's garage," Jandt said. "They want it here. It has been here for 62 years… So it has been a community place."

The sale of the building is still pending, and Jandt said they have a signed purchase agreement with Eitzen State Bank.

Jandt said he feels that it's time to move on, but that he appreciates Caledonia's business and the friendships he has made at Redwood Cafe.

