River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* until late Sunday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is forecast to rise to near 13.0 feet today.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in
areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
&&