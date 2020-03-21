River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* until late Sunday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is forecast to rise to near 13.0 feet today.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in

areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

