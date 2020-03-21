 Skip to Content

Virus leads Wisconsin state prisons to suspend admissions

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it is no longer accepting admissions to its state prisons and juvenile facilities in an effort to slow down spread of the coronavirus.

Corrections officials said they will allow some essential transfers and work with the counties on any potential tweaks to the order.

The announcement came after Milwaukee County authorities said a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state died Saturday from COVID-19, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.

The man reported to Milwaukee County Hospital on March 14 complaining of shortness of breath.

Officials say he had chronic health issues.

