Wisconsin COVID-19 cases stand at 281

MILWAUKEE (WXOW/AP) - Milwaukee County authorities say a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state has died from the coronavirus, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.

He died Saturday. The county medical examiner's office says the man reported to Milwaukee County Hospital on March 14 complaining of shortness of breath. The man had chronic health issues. It's unclear why he came to Milwaukee.

As of Saturday afternoon, the state Department of Health Services had reported 281 cases of COVID-19 in 29 counties.

La Crosse has five of those cases.

4,628 people have tested negative.

Milwaukee reported the largest number of cases, 126, with Dane County having 49.

